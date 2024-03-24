Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Flying Squads Formed To Ensure Fair Polls, Check MCC Violations

Representational Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Rajesh Batham has taken proactive measures to ensure free and fair Lok Sabha elections 2024 by forming flying squads. These teams, assigned police station area-wise responsibilities, are tasked with preventing any attempts to intimidate, influence or bribe voters. The flying squads, working round the clock, aim to curb the distribution of liquor, use of money power, and movement of illegal weapons and anti-social elements during the election process.

They are also responsible for responding promptly to complaints related to violations of the model code of conduct (MCC). To ensure transparency, the actions of the flying squads will be videographed in the presence of an executive magistrate, and the recordings will be submitted to the office of the concerned returning or assistant returning officer.

The teams will also handle complaints regarding election expenditures and monitor major rallies and public meetings of political parties. Additionally, permanent monitoring teams have been formed to complement the efforts of the flying squads.

These teams will also record their activities and operate under the supervision of an executive magistrate to address complaints related to the MCC and its violations. Strict measures have been put in place for vehicles carrying candidates, agents, or party workers, including confiscation if found carrying materials intended to influence voters beyond permissible limits. These initiatives aim to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure a fair and transparent election.