Mumbai logs 675 new Covid infections on Wednesday

Covid-19 cases in the city have breached the 3,00,000 lakh-mark on Wednesday, with 675 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the tally to 3,00,471. Meanwhile, the death toll in the city has increased to 11,210, with eight covid-19 fatalities being recorded, however, there are only 2.5 per cent active corona cases in Mumbai.



After recording less than 3,000 cases for consecutive two days, there was a slight rise in daily cases, with 3,556 new infections and 70 covid-19 fatalities reported on Wednesday, pushing its tally to 19,78,044 with 50,221 deaths so far. Moreover, 3,009 patients have been recovered and discharged across the state, increasing the number of recovered patients to 18,74,279.



On January 4, active cases in Maharashtra had dropped under 50,000 for the first time since May. However, they began to climb once again over the next few days to reach up to 54,000 on January 10. State officials said that at its peak, there were up to 3 lakh active cases. “Active cases have remained consistent between 50,000 and 60,000 for the past two weeks and that’s a good sign,” said a senior state official, adding that urban pockets across the state continue to report the bulk of cases.



Senior government officials cautioned that cases and deaths in the state were under control, but with the vaccination drive coming up, people are likely to let their guard down. “Districts should ensure that an awareness campaign regarding wearing of masks and maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour is continued,” said an official.