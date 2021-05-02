Mumbai logs 3,672 new Covid cases, recovery rate at 89%

Covid-19 recovery rate in Mumbai has touched 89 per cent, with 5,542 patients having recovered and discharged on Sunday, increasing the total recovery count to 5,83,873 till now. Meanwhile, the city has witnessed a slight drop in daily cases, with 3,672 new infections and 79 covid-19 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 6,56,204, with 13,330 deaths so far.

Moreover, the Covid-19 doubling rate of the city has also increased to 103 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.65 per cent on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state has also witnessed a drop in daily cases on Monday, with 56,647 new infections and 669 Covid-19 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 47,22,401, with 70,284 Covid deaths till now. However, the recovery rate has increased to 94 per cent, with 51,356 patients recovered on Monday, increasing the count to 39,81,658 so far.

BMC executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said an analysis of the deaths during the second Covid wave has revealed that although the prevalence of the cases is not the highest in the under-40 age- group, there is increased mortality in this age group. “Young people shouldn’t take Covid lightly and seek help as soon as they develop symptoms,” she said. Moreover, the civic body is also checking if patients are dying within 24-48 hours of admission.

Dr Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC said the numbers of people who die from COVID-19 depend on two factors: the virulence of the virus (lethality of the virus) and the number of people infected. “In this surge, the number of individuals infected with the virus has been so large that even if a fraction or a small percentage of such individuals die, the absolute number of people who die would be large because of the large denominator. This possibly explains why healthcare systems have been overwhelmed,” he said.