Mumbai: Lodha Asks BMC To Carry Out Geological Study, Technical Analysis To Save Hanging Garden

Hanging Garden | File pic

Mumbai: Guardian minister (suburbs) Mangal Prabhat Lodha has asked the BMC to carry out geological study and technical analysis to find out a way to save Hanging Garden by repairing the Malabar hill reservoir without demolition. Earlier, the residents of Malabar Hill and activists had demanded a structural re-audit of the reservoir.

Lodha, in his letter to the BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, suggested alternatives to solve the controversy. He has suggested an alternate place for a new reservoir in the present staff quarters adjoining the hanging garden. "As per the report of 2017, this reservoir can be repaired without demolition. So the BMC should carry out a geological study and other technical analysis, so when the residents committee give the report, we are also ready with the analysis of this proposal in addition to a new proposal which may come from the Citizen's committee," said Lodha.

Expert called in to discuss the project with residents

Also, an expert was called to discuss the project with the residents on Tuesday evening at Lodha's office in the BMC headquarters. But the residents insisted on re-auditing the Malabar Hill reservoir. On Monday, local residents asked for a re-audit through structural auditors with an experience to audit century old heritage structures. The earlier report raised concerns about potential damage to the reservoir's waterproofing during a phased reconstruction. It also said that accidental leakages could lead to landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

However, the residents have opposed the planned demolition of Hanging Gardens and the cutting of trees for reconstruction of the reservoir. A committee formed by the residents will talk to experts and suggest alternate sites for the reservoir. "The Committee will submit its report in a month's time, but in the meanwhile, the BMC should explore alternative possibilities to solve this controversy," said Lodha.

