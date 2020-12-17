Mumbai local train update: AC local service begins on CSMT-Kalyan section; check out timings

The Central Railway (CR) has decided to run ten air-conditioned local train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan route from today (December 17).

This is the first time that the CR is introducing AC locals on its main line, where services are operated from the CSMT to Kasara and Khopoli.

The CR was operating AC local train services on its Thane-Vashi/Panvel trans-harbour line before the coronavirus- enforced lockdown came into force in March this year.

Out of the 10 AC local services, two will be operated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (in Mumbai) and Kalyan (in neighbouring Thane), four between CSMT and Dombivli (Thane), and four between CSMT and Kurla, the CR said in a release on Wednesday. The first AC local service on the main line will start from Kurla for CSMT at 5.42 am, while the last AC local will depart from CSMT for Kurla at 11.25 pm.