Central Railway plans to run AC local services between CSMT and Kalyan on trial basis

Mumbai: Soon it is going to be a cooler ride for the commuters travelling between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan, for which the Central Railway (CR) will introduce 10 air-conditioned local services on a trial basis on this route.

This comes after the Railway board allowed running of AC local EMU trains on the mainline between CSMT and Kalyan on an experimental basis, with ten trips to assess public response in these times of select passengers.