Central Railway plans to run AC local services between CSMT and Kalyan on trial basis

Mumbai: Soon it is going to be a cooler ride for the commuters travelling between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan, for which the Central Railway (CR) will introduce 10 air-conditioned local services on a trial basis on this route.
This comes after the Railway board allowed running of AC local EMU trains on the mainline between CSMT and Kalyan on an experimental basis, with ten trips to assess public response in these times of select passengers.
Senior railway officials said they will be running 10 AC local train services, of which at least two services will be run during morning and evening peak hours. “These AC locals will be operational six days a week except Sunday. Moreover, we are preparing the time table for these. However it will be on a trial basis once we get a good response then the further decision of continuing the services between CSMT and Kalyan will be taken,” he said.
The city’s first air-conditioned train was introduced in 2016 and operates on Western Railway (WR) routes, between Churchgate and Virar.
