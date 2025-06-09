 Mumbai Local Train Tragedy: MP Shrikant Shinde Demands Fast Local Services From Diva To CSMT After 4 Killed In Mumbra Mishap
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
Thane: In order to reduce the burden of overcrowding in local trains and prevent accidents, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Member of Parliament from Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, has demanded that the railway administration should start fast local train services from Diva to CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). He assured that he will follow up with the central government regarding the public demand for starting a fast local service from Diva to CSMT.

About The Accident

On Monday morning, following the local train accident at Mumbra railway station, Dr. Shinde visited the injured victims at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa to inquire about their condition. He spoke to the media during his visit. Five people have died in this accident, He explained that the incident occurred near a curve close to Mumbra station, where some passengers from both the up and down local trains fell—some outside the train and some inside.

Dr. Shinde pointed out that a large number of people live in the Kalyan-Karjat area, making it necessary to increase the number of local train services on that route. Commuter organizations have repeatedly demanded an increase in local train frequency. After the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Kalyan became operational, there was some increase in train frequency. However, he stressed that these lines must be extended up to CSMT. The railway administration is already working on this, and once complete, it will help further increase train services.

He also mentioned that the construction of the third and fourth lines beyond Kalyan is underway, with land acquisition in progress. An increase in train frequency will make crowd management easier. In addition to increasing new lines, converting 12-coach trains into 15-coach trains is equally important, Dr. Shinde added.

