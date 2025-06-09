Mumbai Local Train Horror: 4 Dead, 6 Injured After Falling From Train Near Mumbra; Rail Pravasi Sangh Demands Immediate Relief

Mumbai: 5 Killed After Falling From Mumbai Local Train Near Mumbra Station; Accident Likely Occurred Due To Over-Crowding – VIDEO |

In a tragic incident this morning, at least four passengers died and six were injured after falling from a Kasara–CSMT fast local train near Mumbra, DCP Manoj Patil of the Government Railway Police confirmed. According to preliminary reports, around 9:20 a.m., passengers fell from the moving train during peak rush hour.

Railway officials have not yet confirmed these figures, but the concerned department of the Thane Municipal Corporation reported that several others are seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at Kalwa Hospital. Investigators are still working to determine the exact sequence of events.

Victims reportedly fell onto the railway tracks. The higher-than-usual number of commuters during the morning rush appears to have intensified overcrowding, which may have contributed to the accident.

9th June 2025 Monday

Accident At Mumbra Railway Station Around 9 Am In Morning A Few People Had Fallen From Train And Were Badly Injured. Does Someone Has More Details About It ? @Central_Railway @RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/GUR7xFNQiw — khalid Chougle (@ChougleKhalid) June 9, 2025

Railway authorities have not yet issued an official statement. However, station staff and local administration teams swiftly initiated rescue operations. Emergency medical services were also dispatched immediately, and all injured individuals were transported for urgent care.

“In a deeply disturbing and tragic incident, 10–15 passengers reportedly fell from a crowded local train near Mumbra today. The injured commuters must receive immediate and comprehensive medical attention from the concerned railway authorities,” read a statement issued by the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.

#mumbra#mumbailocal

8 to 9 people travelling on footboard fell down from the local train 🚆 due to overcrowding . pic.twitter.com/a7YCmGzfKs — 💝🌹💖🇮🇳jaggirmRanbir🇮🇳💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) June 9, 2025

Read Also Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Flags Off Bharat Gaurav Train Covering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...

President Madhu Kotian and Vice President Siddhesh Desai of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh have consistently raised alarms about the deadly stretch between Diva and Kalwa, widely regarded as a ‘death track.’ “Despite multiple warnings and representations to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), General Manager (GM), and even the Railway Board, no sustainable solution has been implemented,” the statement further read.