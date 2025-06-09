Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Flags Off Bharat Gaurav Train Covering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit On His Coronation Day |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday flagged off the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train dedicated to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit, coinciding with the 351st anniversary of the legendary Maratha ruler’s coronation. The specially curated train journey aims to immerse passengers in the historical and cultural legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by covering iconic sites closely associated with his life.

Launched from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, the train is part of the Indian Railways’ Bharat Gaurav initiative to promote heritage tourism. The six-day tour will take passengers across key locations such as Raigad Fort, Shivneri Fort, Pratapgad Fort, Panhala Fort, Lal Mahal, Kasba Ganpati and Shivsrushti, offering a deep dive into Maratha history. Spiritual landmarks like Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga and Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur are also part of the itinerary.

Speaking at the launch, CM Fadnavis said, “My greetings to everyone on the occasion of Shiv Rajyabhishek Day. It was on this day 351 years ago that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj laid the foundation of Hindavi Swaraj. This special Bharat Gaurav Train will connect people, especially the youth, with that legacy. I thank Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this possible.”

Fadnavis spoke about the overwhelming response to the inaugural journey, revealing that all 710 seats were fully booked, with around 80% of the passengers below the age of 40. “This reflects how strongly our youth feel about our rich history and their desire to connect with it,” he added.

Dr. Swapnil D. Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, echoed the sentiment. “Flagging off this train on Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation anniversary is symbolic and inspiring. The train gives passengers an opportunity to explore historic sites where the Maratha warrior carried out some of his most defining actions. It’s a journey of discovery and pride.”

The Bharat Gaurav train, themed around Maratha valour, heritage and spirituality, has been equipped with curated commentary, cultural insights, and on-board hospitality to enhance the experience for travellers. With such enthusiastic participation and symbolic timing, the Shivaji Maharaj Circuit is poised to become a sought-after heritage tourism experience, blending history, devotion and pride in Maharashtra’s glorious past.