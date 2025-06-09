Mumbai Local Train Tragedy: Chilling Videos Of Dead Passengers At Railway Track Near Mumbra Station Surfaces |

Mumbai: A tragic incident took place on Monday morning near Mumbra railway station near Mumbai, where at least four passengers reportedly lost their lives and several others were injured after falling from a moving local train. The mishap reportedly occurred due to overcrowding, with passengers believed to be hanging from the doors of a Kasara–CSMT fast local.

According to railway officials, between eight to ten people fell from the train near the Mumbra-Diva stretch on the Down/Fast Line. Disturbing visuals circulating online show bodies of passengers lying beside the tracks, as fellow commuters and railway authorities rushed to their aid. The scene has sparked widespread concern over commuter safety on Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

9th June 2025 Monday

Accident At Mumbra Railway Station Around 9 Am In Morning A Few People Had Fallen From Train And Were Badly Injured. Does Someone Has More Details About It ? @Central_Railway @RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/GUR7xFNQiw — khalid Chougle (@ChougleKhalid) June 9, 2025

Initial reports suggest that passengers from the Kasara-bound local and those travelling in another train on the adjacent track collided with one another, possibly while hanging from the footboards. The impact allegedly led to multiple people being thrown off the train. The incident was first reported by the guard of the Kasara-bound train, following which emergency services were alerted.

#mumbra#mumbailocal

8 to 9 people travelling on footboard fell down from the local train 🚆 due to overcrowding . pic.twitter.com/a7YCmGzfKs — 💝🌹💖🇮🇳jaggirmRanbir🇮🇳💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) June 9, 2025

CPRO Briefs Media Over Tragedy

Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Dhanraj Nila confirmed the incident, stating, “There has been an incident where eight people travelling on local trains from Mumbra to Diva fell down. They have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. The tragedy occurred when people travelling on the footboard of a local train from Kasara and those in a train going towards CSMT collided with each other.”

#WATCH | On Mumbra railway mishap, CPRO, Central Railway, Swapnil Dhanraj Nila says, "There has been an incident where eight people travelling on local trains from Mumbra to Diva fell down. The guard of a Kasara-bound local train reported this incident. These people have been… pic.twitter.com/IjHcQaPySJ — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025

Authorities, including police and railway officials, are currently investigating the cause of the incident and whether any operational lapses contributed to the fatal accident. Overcrowding during peak hours remains a persistent problem on Mumbai's suburban railway lines, often forcing commuters to travel dangerously perched at train doors.

Railways To Bring Automatic Doors?

In the wake of this tragedy, Indian Railways is reportedly taking steps to enhance commuter safety. According to a report by NDTV, all train rakes currently under production for Mumbai suburban services will be equipped with automatic door closure systems. Moreover, efforts are being made to retrofit existing rakes with similar safety features to prevent future mishaps.