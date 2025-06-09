'Matter Of Pride To Launch Bharat Gaurav Train On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation Anniversary': Central Railway PRO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj circuit from Mumbai, coinciding with the celebrations of Shiv Rajyabhishek Day. | X @ANI

Mumbai: To mark the 351st coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train was flagged off on Monday from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. The train carried 710 passengers on a journey to several historic locations associated with the life and legacy of the Maratha warrior king.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Central Railway, Dr Swapnil D Nila, said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bharat Gaurav train is starting from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus today. It is a matter of pride in itself, and at the same time, it is also important that today is the 351st festival of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation."

He added, "On this occasion, the Bharat Gaurav train is going to places where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's special works are held, carrying about 710 passengers from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. This train gives all the passengers a chance to have a different experience and to show their love and devotion towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj..."

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj circuit from Mumbai, coinciding with the celebrations of Shiv Rajyabhishek Day.

CM Fadnavis greeted the people on Shiv Rajya Abhishek day, marking the 351st anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation. Fadnavis also launched the Bharat Gaurav Yatra Train, a special tourist train that will take passengers to prominent places related to Shivaji Maharaj's life over the next six days.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis told reporters, "My greetings to everyone for the Shiv Rajya Abhishek day. 351 years ago, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established Hindavi Swaraj. The Bharat Gaurav Yatra Train for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj circuit, which started today, will take the passengers to all the prominent places related to Shivaji Maharaj in the next five days."

According to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the six-day itinerary will commence its journey from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Day 1 for Mangaon Railway station on the Konkan Railway network, the closest railway link to Raigad fort.

The first destination is Raigad , known for the eponymous hill fort where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation or Rajyabhishek took place. Later, it was his capital from which he ruled. After sightseeing, the tourists return to the train and proceed to the next destination, Pune, where they will have dinner followed by an overnight stay at a hotel.

On Day 2 of the tour, the prominent sites that the tourists will visit in Pune are Lal Mahal, Kasba Ganapati, and Shivsrushti . As the name suggests, Lal Mahal is a red-coloured palace constructed by Chhatrapati Shivaji's father, Shahaji Bhosale, for his wife Jijabai and son in 1630 CE. The present-day structure was rebuilt in 1984 on a part of the land where Lal Mahal stood and houses a vast collection of oil paintings that depict significant life events of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The temple of Kasba Ganapati, the presiding deity of Pune, dates back to 1893 and is believed to have been earmarked by Jijabai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's mother. Since then, the city has been known as the city of Ganesha. Later in the day, the tourists will visit Shivsrushti, the largest historical theme park showcasing the legend of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tourists will watch the life story of the Maratha ruler in 3D and enjoy other interactive sessions.

On Day 3, after a night's rest at Pune, the guests will travel to Shivneri , 95 km from Pune city. The Shivneri Fort is situated on a hilltop overlooking the Junnar. It is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a symbol of Maratha pride and resistance against Muslim rule. After lunch, the tourists will visit Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples, before returning to Pune for a night halt.

On Day 4 of the itinerary, the tourists will board the train for an onward journey to Satara. The key site to be covered from this station is Pratapgarh Fort , which is of immense historical importance because of the Battle of Pratapgad, which took place in 1659 between Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bijapur Sultanate general Afzal Khan.

This battle set the stage for the establishment of the Maratha Empire. After the visit, the tourists will have lunch at a suitable place and then board the train for the last destination of this tour, Kolhapur.

The train will arrive at Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur Railway Station early on Day 5. After washing, changing, and breakfast at a hotel, the tourists will proceed to the Mahalakshmi Temple , popularly known as Ambabai, followed by the Panhala Fort. Sitting atop the Sahyadri range, the hill fort bears a testament to many battles. It is closely connected with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who spent over 500 days as he was held captive and later escaped.

The Panhala Fort - also called the 'Fort of Snakes' since it is zigzag in shape. The Fort is associated with the life history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shambhaji Maharaj. It is remembered for the heroic valour shown by Baji Prabhu Deshpande, the commander of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during the fight to capture the Fort. In the late evening, the train starts back on its return journey for Mumbai and reaches early morning in Mumbai on Day 6.

The package has been attractively priced at Rs. 13,155/- per person in Economy (Sleeper Class), Rs 19,840/- per person in Comfort (3AC) & Rs. 27,365/- per person for Superior (2AC). The all-inclusive price in all categories will cover the train journey in respective classes, the night stay at comfortable hotels, all meals (vegetarian only), all transfers and sightseeing in buses, travel insurance, tour escort services, etc. IRCTC will make all necessary efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.

