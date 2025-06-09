Mumbai Masala: Car Pooling Can Break The Gridlock | File Pic (Representative Image)

Huge traffic jams have become an integral part of our city and coupled with this is the massive problem of parking. A partial solution could be car pooling as thousands of car seats go empty daily even as the vehicles occupy precious road space. Some citizens have already started car pooling on their own, but this is at a very limited level. The state government needs to tweak rules to make carpooling a regular feature. It could also permit private car owners to pick up passengers for a fee. As it is, several drivers of Uber and Ola have brought a bad reputation to the aggregators by arbitrarily cancelling trips and other unprofessional practices. Maybe transport minister Pratap Sarnaik can spare a thought for these suggestions.

Paradise For Vegetarians In SoBo

One of the best things to have happened in recent times in south Mumbai is the opening of Santosham restaurant. Let me tell you the location first. After you cross Parsi Dairy Farm, you climb onto the Princess Street flyover and go down the first ramp to your left. The moment you touch the road, you can spot the restaurant to the right. It was started by Bhagyashri Gohokar, a 70- year-old Palbrahm married to a Maharashtrian. She was introduced to cooking when she was just five years old. Gohokar's dad started the popular 'Shanti Bhavan' at Panchshil chowk in Nagpur and he used to take young Bhagya with him. Over the years, she has mastered the fine art of vegetarian cooking. And the result is there for you to see at Santosham. We ordered that idli with mulgapadi mixed with aromatic ghee, pesarattu, a multi-grain Andhra-style adai, and a full meal on plantain leaf. The aviyal, kadalai kootu, poriyal, karakari, sambar, rasam, paruppu wadai, semiya Payasam, vella payasam, etc were superbly authentic. Check it out fast!

Weighing Down Students

Schools are reopening after the summer vacation. Feel sorry for the children who have to lug weighty bags and travel long distances in heavy rains to their schools. Though there is a law which restricts the weight of the bags. However, like many laws, this one also appears to be only on paper. Meanwhile, a huge racket in school admissions takes place at the start of each academic year. A school in the western suburbs charges as much as Rs25 lakh per lower KG seat and there is a waiting list. Does anyone care?

Tailpiece

A wag noted “many people are prisoners of their phones and that's why they are called cell phones!”

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)