Mumbai Local Train Services Disrupted Due To Trespassing And Cattle Run-Over Incidents

Mumbai Local Train | Pexels (Representative Image)

A local train on the Up fast line was halted for over 15 minutes between Vile Parle and Santacruz stations on Wednesday evening around 7 pm, following a trespassing incident during peak rush hour.

Commuters Face Inconvenience

The disruption occurred during the evening commute, causing inconvenience to hundreds of passengers. Confirming the incident, a senior Western Railway (WR) official said, “Due to a trespassing incident, a local train was detained. As a result, a few other trains were also affected due to the cascading effect.”

Congestion on the Route

According to WR, the delay led to brief congestion on the route, with some commuters reporting longer wait times and crowding at platforms. Railway officials have reiterated appeals to the public to avoid crossing tracks illegally, citing safety concerns and operational disruptions.

Buffalo Run-Over Disrupts Central Railway

Earlier in the day, a few Central Railway (CR) trains were also affected due to a cattle run-over. Train services between Vangani and Badlapur were briefly disrupted on Wednesday after a buffalo came onto the railway tracks and was hit by a local train.

Services Restored After an Hour

The incident occurred at around 11:15 am, leading to a temporary halt of two local trains and one express train heading towards Mumbai. Services were affected for nearly an hour in the section until the track was cleared and operations resumed around 12:15 pm. Railway officials confirmed that train movement was restored smoothly between Vangani and Badlapur after the animal was removed from the tracks.