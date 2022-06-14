e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Light showers likely as South-West monsoon winds advance

In Mumbai, the sky is likely to remain cloudy with light to moderate rainfall

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | ANI

Mumbai: The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the Konkan region, most parts of the Madhya Maharashtra, and many areas in Marathwada, an IMD official said here on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

Currently, the northern limit or the "advancement line of monsoon" is at Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Parbhani and it will further advance due to favourable weather conditions, he said.

He said the next 48 hours are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon in the Arabian sea, south Gujarat, some parts of the south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and some parts of south Madhya Pradesh.

In Mumbai, the sky is likely to remain cloudy with light to moderate rainfall. The monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 11, delayed by two days.

Read Also
Mumbai to witness 22 high tides in Arabian sea this monsoon, 6 this week; check schedule here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Light showers likely as South-West monsoon winds advance

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Calcutta HC tells CBI to probe 'illegal' primary school teacher appointments

West Bengal: Calcutta HC tells CBI to probe 'illegal' primary school teacher appointments

Prophet Mohammad row: Thane Police website latest to suffer Denial-of-Service attack

Prophet Mohammad row: Thane Police website latest to suffer Denial-of-Service attack

Blue skies over Mumbai: City records best air quality of 2022

Blue skies over Mumbai: City records best air quality of 2022

PM Modi directs recruitment of 10 lakh people in all govt departments, ministries in 1.5 years

PM Modi directs recruitment of 10 lakh people in all govt departments, ministries in 1.5 years

National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi to appear before the ED again after being grilled for 10 hours

National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi to appear before the ED again after being grilled for 10 hours