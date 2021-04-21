Mumbai: Less traffic congestion at Dahisar, Mulund toll plazas as people follow colour-coded sticker rule

Mumbai: Traffic congestion at entry points of the city like Dahisar and Mulund toll plazas have declined following Mumbai Police’s latest regulation, to self-attest a 6-inch red, green or yellow circles to the front and back of the vehicle based on the categories of essential services was came into force. Dahisar and Mulund toll plazas have seen a considerable decline as the number of non-essential vehicles have stayed off road, decongesting the roads and clearing out the way for essential services.

Dahisar Check Naka, which was highly congested last week with numerous vehicles amid checks by Mumbai Police to ensure that only essential and emergency service workers take on the roads, has been freed of congestion and traffic scenario is much better this week. Data released by the Mumbai Traffic Police shows that the number of vehicles crossing Dahisar Check Naka has fallen from 41,000 last week to 20,000 on Tuesday, and only 12,000 vehicles passed through till 5pm on Wednesday.