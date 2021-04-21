Mumbai: Less traffic congestion at Dahisar, Mulund toll plazas as people follow colour-coded sticker rule

Mumbai: Traffic congestion at entry points of the city like Dahisar and Mulund toll plazas have declined following Mumbai Police’s latest regulation, to self-attest a 6-inch red, green or yellow circles to the front and back of the vehicle based on the categories of essential services was came into force. Dahisar and Mulund toll plazas have seen a considerable decline as the number of non-essential vehicles have stayed off road, decongesting the roads and clearing out the way for essential services.
Dahisar Check Naka, which was highly congested last week with numerous vehicles amid checks by Mumbai Police to ensure that only essential and emergency service workers take on the roads, has been freed of congestion and traffic scenario is much better this week. Data released by the Mumbai Traffic Police shows that the number of vehicles crossing Dahisar Check Naka has fallen from 41,000 last week to 20,000 on Tuesday, and only 12,000 vehicles passed through till 5pm on Wednesday.
Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Western Suburbs) said that colour coded stickers have ensured that non-essential service vehicles are immediately spotted and checked, while those with the stickers are allowed to pass through in dedicated lanes. "Motorists are also getting the hold of rules and have restrained themselves from stepping out unnecessarily. As compared to incoming traffic in city recorded on April 12, which was 22,000, only 7,000 vehicles entered through Dahisar toll plaza on Wednesday, till 5pm, which means many motorists have stayed at home," added Gharge.
Pravin Patil, senior inspector of Dahisar police station said, "There has been a drastic decline in the number of vehicles seen thronging on Dahisar Toll Plaza, which is a crucial check point for vehicles entering and exiting the city. Over 30 per cent vehicles are now seen crossing the Dahisar Check Naka, which can be largely attributed to the use of essential stickers made compulsory by Mumbai Police."
A senior inspector from Eastern suburbs said that a similar decline was seen at Mulund Toll Plaza, where a less number of motorists were seen entering and exiting the city limits. "Only essential and emergency service vehicles were seen on the road, and it could be partially due to the police action initiated against the errant motorists who were found travelling without a valid reason," the officer added.