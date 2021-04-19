Mumbai Police steps in to clarify as colour-coded 'emergency stickers' spark confusion amid COVID-19 lockdown

Days after issuing colour-coded 'emergency stickers' for vehicles travelling amid COVID-19 induced restrictions, the Mumbai Police has found itself repeatedly issuing clarifications about the same. For the uninitiated, with the state under a 'janata curfew' till the end of the month, travelling has been restricted, even as most businesses remain closed. And in light of the restrictions, the Mumbai Police has colour-coded essential workers and services to ensure that they can commute smoothly.

There are three colours that have been assigned to vehicles. Doctors, nurses and others related to the medical profession including medical supplies and equipment have been assigned will have to sport red coloured tags, while food supply vehicles (including groceries and milk) will have to use green tags. Yellow color has been assigned to vehicles carrying essential service employees including the civic staff, media personnel and other categories allowed by the state government.

These stickers can be collected from officials at check posts, or even made by people themselves. For vehicles with red stickers, a green coridor has been formed, with a dedicated late for such vehicles at every check point.

"Red, green and yellow stickers are now mandatory for vehicles of essential service providers/seekers, for a hassle free commute. You can make stickers of your category’s colour by yourself. We won’t judge you on the finesse!" the Police handle tweeted.

Going by visuals shared, these stickers are simply large coloured circles that have been stuck to the front of the vehicle, at the top of the windscreen.