Mumbai: Less noise compared to pre-COVID times during Diwali |

The decibel levels in the city during this year's Diwali celebrations are lower than the pre-Covid levels. However, what remained a concern was the flouting of the 10pm deadline and the permissible level for various zones that need to be maintained.

As per readings released by Awaaz Foundation, which conducted the noise pollution tests on Monday night, the highest decibel recorded this year was 109.1 dB. This was less as compared to 112.3 dB in 2019 before the Covid restrictions set in. In 2020, the highest decibel level recorded was 105.5dB. The foundation did not conduct any test in the year 2021.

Highest decibel recorded at Marine Drive

Like in 2019, the highest decibel was recorded this year too at Marine Drive where the readings were taken past the deadline time between 10.30 and 11.45pm. Crowds were seen bursting crackers well past midnight in the presence of police. At Shivaji Park, which has been changed from silence zone to residential zone, the noise level recorded was 107.1dB.

The decibel level at Shivaji Park had jumped as the night passed as readings were done twice – first at 9.45pm and then at midnight. The reading at midnight was higher than the one taken at 9.45pm.

Decibel level in residential areas

The decibel level in residential areas is 55dB until 10pm and 45dB post 10pm. "This means that the crackers have lowered their decibel levels, which is a good thing. Earlier decibel levels would be 140dB. We worked many years for that to happen," said Sumaira Abdulali, founder of Awaaz Foundation. "Aerial crackers burst high up and so one feels they are less noisy. In fact they are more noisy and harmful because they release more toxins.

Imagine what happens to people who live higher up. The kinds of crackers that are made, none of them actually can be burst because all of Mumbai falls in zones that do not allow 120dB," said Abdulali.