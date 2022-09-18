e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Leopard carcass found inside Goregaon Film City

Mumbai: Leopard carcass found inside Goregaon Film City

There was no injury mark on the carcass which was sent for an autopsy.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

A leopard was found dead inside the Film City in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a forest official said.

There was no injury mark on the carcass which was sent for an autopsy, he said.

The forest control room got a call around 10.30 am about the male leopard lying dead inside the Film City located in suburban Goregaon, the official said.

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is home to a number of leopards, is located nearby.

A forest department team went to the spot and sent the carcass for the autopsy which will help them ascertain the exact cause of the feline's death, the official said.

Forest officials have informed local police about the death of the leopard, he added.

Read Also
Cheetah, cheetah, say villagers; Kept in separate quarantine enclosures
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 67th Railway Week PCPO Awards of CR held at CSMT

Mumbai: 67th Railway Week PCPO Awards of CR held at CSMT

Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis govt to set up state-level institute on lines of NITI Aayog

Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis govt to set up state-level institute on lines of NITI Aayog

Mumbai: Leopard carcass found inside Goregaon Film City

Mumbai: Leopard carcass found inside Goregaon Film City

Nigerian nationals held with cocaine, booze from Mira Road flat

Nigerian nationals held with cocaine, booze from Mira Road flat

On stretch of highway where Cyrus Mistry died, 62 accident-related deaths so far this year

On stretch of highway where Cyrus Mistry died, 62 accident-related deaths so far this year