Mumbai: Leopard carcass found inside Goregaon Film City

Representative Photo

A leopard was found dead inside the Film City in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a forest official said.

There was no injury mark on the carcass which was sent for an autopsy, he said.

The forest control room got a call around 10.30 am about the male leopard lying dead inside the Film City located in suburban Goregaon, the official said.

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is home to a number of leopards, is located nearby.

A forest department team went to the spot and sent the carcass for the autopsy which will help them ascertain the exact cause of the feline's death, the official said.

Forest officials have informed local police about the death of the leopard, he added.