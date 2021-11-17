e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 02:10 PM IST

Mumbai: Legal action will be taken against Kangana Ranaut over remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, says Nana Patole

FPJ Web Desk
Nana Patole | PTI

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that legal action will be taken against actor Kangana Ranaut for her alleged defamatory statement against Mahatma Gandhi.

The state Congress will register an official complaint against her with the Mumbai police, Patole said.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 02:10 PM IST
