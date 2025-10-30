Mumbai Leads In India's Movement For Green, Net Zero, Carbon-Neutral Development: IGBC | File Photo

Mumbai: As among the earliest adopters of green building practices across the country, Mumbai and Maharashtra stand at the forefront of India’s movement for Green, Net Zero and Carbon Neutral development.

Out of the total 228 Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) rated Net Zero projects in the country, 68 are from Maharashtra, including 45 from Mumbai.

While out of 16,906 IGBC-registered projects across India, 1,738 are in Mumbai. The data was released in the press conference on Thursday, ahead of IGBC’s 23rd Green Building Congress, scheduled to be held at Jio World Convention Centre from November 27 to 29.

Theme Focuses on Green Shifts for the Future

The Congress’s theme for 2025 is ‘Green Shifts for Greener Tomorrow’. B. Thiagarajan, National Chairman of CII’s IGBC, said, “As India stands at the crossroads of rapid urbanisation and climate responsibility, embracing green shifts is a must to make our cities resilient, our communities healthier and our economy future-ready.”

Dr Mala Singh, Chairperson of IGBC’s Mumbai Chapter said, “Mumbai has always been the heartbeat of India’s built environment transformation. Maharashtra has one of the highest numbers of IGBC-rated green projects in the country. Green buildings are essential to enhance Mumbai’s livability and ensure sustainable growth."

Iconic Green Projects Highlight Maharashtra’s Leadership

Some of the state’s exemplary achievements under IGBC ratings include: Infosys Pune Campus, CIDCO Bhavan in Navi Mumbai, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation building, Navi Mumbai International Airport etc.

Some of the major projects in Mumbai, which are under IGBC’s green ratings include: CSMT redevelopment, Dharavi redevelopment project and several projects by Lodha and Hiranandani.

Alignment with BMC’s Mumbai Climate Plan

Dr Singh said that the council works in line with the Mumbai Climate Plan by BMC and welcomed the dedicated budget for the civic environment and climate change department.

Launch of Green Building Congress 2025

The event held in Trident, Nariman Point, on Thursday marked the launch of Green Building Congress 2025, which will be held from November 27 to 29 at Jio World Centre, showcasing 1,000 next-generation sustainable technologies.

