 Mumbai: Lawyers beaten up at police Antop Hill police station, senior cop transferred
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Lawyers beaten up at police Antop Hill police station, senior cop transferred

Mumbai: Lawyers beaten up at police Antop Hill police station, senior cop transferred

The lawyers apparently fainted after being assaulted and were taken to Sion Hospital in an unconscious state.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Senior police inspector Nasir Kulkarni has been transferred in connection with the merciless beating of two lawyers at the Antop Hill police station on Thursday. Both the lawyers – Harikesh Sharma and Sadhana Yadav – were admitted to Sion Hospital. While Sharma has been discharged, Yadav is still under treatment.

Sharma and Yadav had gone to the police station to report a dispute about a common washroom at Dosti Shopee Link at Antop Hill, where they have an office, being locked whenever Yadav used it. On Thursday, after a similar incident, Yadav called the police, which escorted them to the police station.

It is alleged that Yadav was making her complaint when Kulkarni asked her to lower her voice. Both the lawyers started to leave the police station saying they would not get justice. However, Kulkarni sent a cop after them to call them back and took them to a separate room where they were allegedly beaten up.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Police bust car theft racket, four held
article-image

Lawyers fainted after assault

The lawyers apparently fainted after being assaulted and were taken to Sion Hospital in an unconscious state. After regaining consciousness, they were again brought to the police station and were allegedly beaten up again. Yadav has claimed she suffered serious injuries to her leg and ear.

Probe underway

A senior police officer told the FPJ that when they checked the CCTV footage of their office building nothing suspicious was found. “Both of them have complained against Nasir Kulkarni, which is being investigated and Kulkarni has been transferred,” he said.

The All India Lawyers’ Federation, meanwhile, has condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the guilty police personnel.

Read Also
WATCH: Man brandishes air gun during dispute over parking in Mumbai's Antop Hill; arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Lawyers beaten up at police Antop Hill police station, senior cop transferred

Mumbai: Lawyers beaten up at police Antop Hill police station, senior cop transferred

Baby selling racket exposed in Thane: Doctor arrested, nursing home shut down

Baby selling racket exposed in Thane: Doctor arrested, nursing home shut down

Mumbai: Sonawane, Tripathi appointed VCs of these universities

Mumbai: Sonawane, Tripathi appointed VCs of these universities

G20 ECSWG meeting in Mumbai from today

G20 ECSWG meeting in Mumbai from today

Mumbai: VFX animation student held for inciting Akola riot

Mumbai: VFX animation student held for inciting Akola riot