Mumbai: Lawyers beaten up at police Antop Hill police station, senior cop transferred

Representational Image

Senior police inspector Nasir Kulkarni has been transferred in connection with the merciless beating of two lawyers at the Antop Hill police station on Thursday. Both the lawyers – Harikesh Sharma and Sadhana Yadav – were admitted to Sion Hospital. While Sharma has been discharged, Yadav is still under treatment.

Sharma and Yadav had gone to the police station to report a dispute about a common washroom at Dosti Shopee Link at Antop Hill, where they have an office, being locked whenever Yadav used it. On Thursday, after a similar incident, Yadav called the police, which escorted them to the police station.

It is alleged that Yadav was making her complaint when Kulkarni asked her to lower her voice. Both the lawyers started to leave the police station saying they would not get justice. However, Kulkarni sent a cop after them to call them back and took them to a separate room where they were allegedly beaten up.

Lawyers fainted after assault

The lawyers apparently fainted after being assaulted and were taken to Sion Hospital in an unconscious state. After regaining consciousness, they were again brought to the police station and were allegedly beaten up again. Yadav has claimed she suffered serious injuries to her leg and ear.

Probe underway

A senior police officer told the FPJ that when they checked the CCTV footage of their office building nothing suspicious was found. “Both of them have complained against Nasir Kulkarni, which is being investigated and Kulkarni has been transferred,” he said.

The All India Lawyers’ Federation, meanwhile, has condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the guilty police personnel.