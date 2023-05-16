WATCH: Man brandishes air gun during dispute over parking in Mumbai's Antop Hill; arrested |

The Antop Hill police arrested a 35-year-old man on Monday night after he was seen brandishing an air gun and threatening a man during a parking dispute in an alleged video.

The video which has surfaced on the internet shows the accused wielding an air gun amid a dispute which turned into a physical altercation between him and another man on a road.

Video shows man wielding gun at another individual

In the video, one can see the accused charging at another man with an air gun in his hand. A woman who accompanied him tried to stop him during the fight, but he continued to abuse the victim and tried to assault him further.

The arrested accused has been identified as Nitin Arora and the police seized the air gun from him. Nitin works in an event management company.

Abusive language used in the video.

Case registered in the matter

The accused was arrested by the police and a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 324, 504 and 506 (II) of the Indian Penal Code.