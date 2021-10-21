Mumbai: NCB seized drugs worth Rs 16 lakhs, 2 held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers from the Andheri area in Maharashtra's Mumbai and seized 160 grams of drugs worth Rs 16 lakhs from their possession. According to the NCB officials, the drug peddlers have been identified as Abdullah Iqbal Seikh and Altaf Abdulrahmaan Seikh. (ANI)