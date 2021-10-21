e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 08:34 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on October 21

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
| Photo Credit: Vinay Darekar/Unsplash

21 October 2021 08:34 AM IST

One held for smuggling beef worth Rs 2.5 lakhs in Thane

Thane Police on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly transporting 2,500 kg beef worth Rs 2.5 lakhs in the Vartak Nagar area of the city. According to the police, the tempo was intercepted by the police near Jupiter Hospital on a tip-off from Vartak Nagar Police. (ANI)

21 October 2021 08:34 AM IST

Mumbai: NCB seized drugs worth Rs 16 lakhs, 2 held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers from the Andheri area in Maharashtra's Mumbai and seized 160 grams of drugs worth Rs 16 lakhs from their possession. According to the NCB officials, the drug peddlers have been identified as Abdullah Iqbal Seikh and Altaf Abdulrahmaan Seikh. (ANI)

21 October 2021 08:34 AM IST

Maharashtra: Unidentified body found in brook in Thane

An unidentified body was found in a brook near Reliance tower, Narayan Nagar, Diva east, informed Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. Later, the body was handed over to Daighar police officials. (ANI)

