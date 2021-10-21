Thane Police on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly transporting 2,500 kg beef worth Rs 2.5 lakhs in the Vartak Nagar area of the city. According to the police, the tempo was intercepted by the police near Jupiter Hospital on a tip-off from Vartak Nagar Police. (ANI)
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers from the Andheri area in Maharashtra's Mumbai and seized 160 grams of drugs worth Rs 16 lakhs from their possession. According to the NCB officials, the drug peddlers have been identified as Abdullah Iqbal Seikh and Altaf Abdulrahmaan Seikh. (ANI)
An unidentified body was found in a brook near Reliance tower, Narayan Nagar, Diva east, informed Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. Later, the body was handed over to Daighar police officials. (ANI)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)