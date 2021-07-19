Mumbai: Latest updates - Rains pick up again after a short break in city; public transport affected

Mumbai: Rain fury claims 30 lives as fifth thunderstorm in a month batters
At least 30 people died and five others were injured in rain-related incidents as incessant heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummeled Mumbai, causing severe water-logging and traffic disruptions in the financial capital on Sunday, officials said.
The Western Railway and Central Railway briefly suspended suburban train services in Mumbai after the heavy rains, and many long-distance trains were terminated or regulated at various stations, officials said.
IMDs forecast: Moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers in city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places
Maharashtra sees 9,000 new COVID-19 cases, 180 deaths
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and 180 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 62,14,190 and the toll to 1,27,031, the state health department said.
With 5,756 patients getting discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 59,80,350 so far, leaving the state with 1,03,486 active cases, it said.
Mumbai records 454 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
Mumbai reported 454 new COVID-19 cases on July 18, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,31,161.
512 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,06,552. Now, there are 6,554 active cases in the city.
City recorded 12 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 15,702 as per data released by the city's civic body.
Step-by-step functioning of the machinery at Bhandup Water Purification Complex has begun and water supply of the evening session has resumed: BMC
Train no. 02015 Mumbai-Pune special sch dep 0540 hrs on 19.7.2021 (R/S at 1130 hrs) is now RE-RESCHEDULED at 1500 hrs on 19-07-2021
Watch: Kharghar Fire brigade rescued 118 citizens from a waterfall in Kharghar Hill after they struck due to rise in water level in a stream following heavy rainfall on Sunday evening
DIVERSION: Water logging at Bhandup Village Road, CEAT Company buses of route 307 diverted via Bhandup Police Stn, Hira Nagar from 8.45 hrs.
Navi Mumbai civic body to act tough against property tax defaulters
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in Maharashtra has decided to take strict action against the property tax defaulters, which includes auction of their properties, an official said on Sunday.
Civic chief Abhijit Bangar took a review of the pending taxes and directed the officials to take action against those who have not paid tax despite notices and warnings.
"The commissioner directed the officials to take action against the defaulters by preparing an action plan," NMMC spokesperson Mahendra Konde.
Maha minister performs 'aarti' at temple despite COVID-19 restrictions
At a time when religious places remain closed for common people in Maharashtra in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, state Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Sunday visited a temple of Lord Ganesh here and performed aarti, inviting criticism from the BJP.
Awhad took darshan of the famous Navshya Ganpati temple located on the Gangapur Road and performed 'aarti', before leaving for Trimbakeshwar en route to Mumbai, sources said.
Maha: Four years after farmer's death, 3 revenue officials booked for abetting his suicide
Over four years after a 67-year-old farmer from Murbad in Thane district of Maharashtra jumped to death in the local tehsil office, the police on Sunday registered a case of abetment to suicide against three revenue officials serving there in that period and another person on the direction of the state Human Rights Commission (MHRC), an officer said.
Murbad police station senior inspector Datta Borate told reporters that no one was arrested so far.
The farmer, Ashok Desale, committed suicide on May 10, 2017, over alleged inaction by Revenue department officials in resolving a land dispute case in which he was allegedly cheated.
Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Vikroli-Kanjurmarg section, traffic was stopped temporarily for 20 mins. The trains on Main line are running b/w Thane - Kalyan Kalyan-Karjat-Khopoli, Kasara, Harbor line , Trans-Harbor line, Belapur/Nerul- Kharkopar line trains are running.
Maha: Warkaris carrying 'padukas' of Sant Dnyaneshwar leave for Pandharpur
Two flower-decked buses, carrying the 'padukas' (holy footprints) of Sant Dnyaneshwar along with 40 'warkaris', left from Pune for the Pandharpur temple town in neighbouring Solapur district on Monday as part of the annual 'wari' pilgrimage.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government this year did not allow the pilgrimage on foot.
SC reject Maharashtra plea against order quashing directive capping treatment cost of non-Covid patients
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with a Bombay High Court order quashing the Maharashtra government notifications regulating the rates chargeable by private hospitals and nursing homes to non-Covid patients.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah said it is not going to interfere with the high court order as the state government cannot issue such notifications.
Rains pick up again in Mumbai; local train services affected
A day after heavy showers battered Mumbai, the rain intensity reduced briefly on Monday morning and picked up momentum again, leading to water-logging at some places and disrupting local train services, officials said.
On Sunday, 30 people were killed in the metropolis in rain-related incidents, including 19 in Mahul area of Chembur where a retaining wall collapsed on some houses after a landslide.
On Monday, no fresh death was reported, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Diversion of Trains due to soil on track on Konkan Railway
The following trains have been diverted to run via different route due to soil on track between Thivim and Karmali on Konkan Railway.
Diverted via Panvel-Karjat-Pune- Miraj-Huabballi-Krishnarajapuram-Erode-Shoranur
06345 LTT – Thiruvananthapuram special JCO 19.7.2021
02618 Nizamuddin-Ernakulam special passing Kalyan on 19.7.2021
04696 Amritsar-Kochuveli special JCO 18.7.2021
Diverted via Shoranur-Erode – Krishnarajapuram – Hubballi – Pune – Karjat -Panvel
04559 Kochuveli-Chandigarh special JCO 19.7.2021
Diverted via Madgaon – Londa – Miraj – Pune - Karjat - Panvel
01224 Ernakulam-LTT Duranto Special JCO 18.7.2021
02977 Ernakulam-Ajmer Special JCO 18.7.2021
Transhipment of passengers by Konkan Railway
01111 Mumbai-Madgaon special passengers from Thivim to Madgaon
01114 Madgaon-Mumbai special passengers from Madgaon to Thivim (this special will leave at 12.00 hrs)
02413 Madgaon-Nizamuddin Rajdhani special passengers from Madgaon to Pernem in train 02432 Rajdhani special will work as 02413 Rajdhani special
JCO – Journey Commencing On
Aashadhi Ekadashi: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to leave for Pandharpur today
The Chief Minister will pay homage to Lord Vitthal and Rukmini on Ashadhi Ekadashi tomorrow.
Three persons have been arrested for attacking a lawyer with a sword in Mumbai's Borivali area. FIR has been registered. Probe on: Mumbai Police
Maha: Heavy rains in Thane, Palghar; boy drowns, vehicles damaged in wall collapse
Heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts during the night and on Monday morning, causing flooding at several places and claiming the life of a minor boy, officials said.
Thane city received 151.33 mm rain between 9.30 p.m on Sunday and 7.30 a.m on Monday, an official from local civic control room said.