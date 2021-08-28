Ahead of festivals, Centre asks Maha to consider imposing restrictions to prevent Covid spread

Ahead of upcoming festivals in Maharashtra, the Centre has advised the state to consider imposing local restrictions on these festivals and mass gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to the Maharashtra chief secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said even though the trajectory of daily new cases has shown a decline over the last month, there are some districts in Maharashtra which are showing early signs of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases and test positivity Bhushan said the directions were issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by the Home Ministry for focussed containment measures.