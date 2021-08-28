Frustrated over debt burden, irregular and low salary, a state transport corporation driver allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Friday, a police official said.
The incident took place in the afternoon at Sakri town of Dhule district, around 325km from Mumbai, he said.
Ahead of upcoming festivals in Maharashtra, the Centre has advised the state to consider imposing local restrictions on these festivals and mass gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a letter to the Maharashtra chief secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said even though the trajectory of daily new cases has shown a decline over the last month, there are some districts in Maharashtra which are showing early signs of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases and test positivity Bhushan said the directions were issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by the Home Ministry for focussed containment measures.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 5.73 crore belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse, his son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and others in a case of criminal misconduct by a public servant.
The attached assets include immovable properties in the form of one bungalow, three residential flats, seven land parcels worth Rs 4.86 crore, and a bank balance of Rs 86.28 lakh.
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday defended registration of FIRs against BJP leaders over the saffron party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' for alleged coronavirus norms violation, saying "rules are the same for everyone".
(Wth inputs from agencies)
