e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 08:56 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on August 28

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on August 28 | Unsplash

Mumbai: Latest updates on August 28 | Unsplash

Advertisement
28 August 2021 08:56 AM IST

NCB arrested TV actor Gaurav Dixit after MD and Charas was recovered from his residence in a raid. He has been arrested in connection with the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan: Narcotics Control Bureau

Advertisement
28 August 2021 08:56 AM IST

"We have decided to cancel the annual Dahi Handi event due to the appeal made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in view of third wave of

Advertisement
28 August 2021 08:45 AM IST

Maha: Bus driver with state transport corp ends life over debt, low pay

Frustrated over debt burden, irregular and low salary, a state transport corporation driver allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at Sakri town of Dhule district, around 325km from Mumbai, he said.

Advertisement
28 August 2021 08:45 AM IST

Ahead of festivals, Centre asks Maha to consider imposing restrictions to prevent Covid spread

Ahead of upcoming festivals in Maharashtra, the Centre has advised the state to consider imposing local restrictions on these festivals and mass gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to the Maharashtra chief secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said even though the trajectory of daily new cases has shown a decline over the last month, there are some districts in Maharashtra which are showing early signs of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases and test positivity Bhushan said the directions were issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by the Home Ministry for focussed containment measures.

Advertisement
28 August 2021 08:45 AM IST

Criminal misconduct case: ED attaches Rs 5.73cr assets of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, his wife, son-in-law

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 5.73 crore belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse, his son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and others in a case of criminal misconduct by a public servant.

The attached assets include immovable properties in the form of one bungalow, three residential flats, seven land parcels worth Rs 4.86 crore, and a bank balance of Rs 86.28 lakh.

Advertisement
28 August 2021 08:45 AM IST

Ajit Pawar defends FIRs against BJP leaders over yatra, backs Parab on Rane arrest

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday defended registration of FIRs against BJP leaders over the saffron party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' for alleged coronavirus norms violation, saying "rules are the same for everyone".

(Wth inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal