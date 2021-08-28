e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 09:20 AM IST

Pune: Fake railway job racket busted in city, one held

PTI
Representational image | File photo

A fake railway job racket was busted in Pune after the personnel of Crime Investigation Bureau of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Pune, laid a trap and apprehended a person at Pune station recently, said a press release on Friday.

The trap was laid based on a verbal complaint by a woman, who is a resident of Kalyan. The complainant said that she was offered a job in the railways for money. Acting on the complaint, the RPF formed a team under LK Sagar, Inspector of RPF.

The suspect has been identified as Mayur Kambli and he was identified by the complainant. He was later brought to Bhandup RPF office. A case was registered under Sections 420, 465, 471, 476 and 507 of the IPC against Mayur and a woman named Smruti.

