Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said people should not let their guard down as the threat of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic still looms.
Talking to the media after inaugurating a pediatric COVID-19 care centre in suburban Santacruz, he said the pandemic is not over yet, and "people should behave responsibly".
Favorable weather conditions are likely to bring more rain to the Nashik district of north Maharashtra and coastal Palghar near Mumbai in the next 24 hours while the rest of the state would receive moderate showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday evening.
The Maharashtra government on Saturday claimed to have set a new record by inoculating over 10.96 lakh people against COVID-19 in a single day.
"The state achieved this feat with the network of 5,200 vaccination centres where 10,96,493 doses were given. This figure could go up as vaccination was going on at some centres till late evening," the state public health ministry said in a statement.
Union minister Narayan Rane on Saturday said he would facilitate senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's entry into the BJP if the latter approached him.
He also claimed that many leaders and ministers in Maharashtra are set to join the BJP.
Rane was speaking to reporters in Vasai near here during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra organized by the BJP for the new members of the Narendra Modi government.
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Saturday questioned the `silence' of leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition on a media report about the Income Tax department attaching a `benami' property in south Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)