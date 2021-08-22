e-Paper Get App

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 08:56 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on August 22

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on August 22 | Vinay Darekar/Unsplash

Pandemic not over yet, Maharashtra CM reminds peopl

Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said people should not let their guard down as the threat of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic still looms.

Talking to the media after inaugurating a pediatric COVID-19 care centre in suburban Santacruz, he said the pandemic is not over yet, and "people should behave responsibly".

Konkan, Nashik likely to receive heavy showers: IMD

Favorable weather conditions are likely to bring more rain to the Nashik district of north Maharashtra and coastal Palghar near Mumbai in the next 24 hours while the rest of the state would receive moderate showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday evening.

Inquiry ordered after woman official's audio statement about mental harassment goes viral

Chiefs of Indian Army, Navy & Air Force visited National Defence Academy (NDA), in Pune's Khadakwasla, their alma-mater together on Aug 20 & Aug 21. All three service chiefs are coursemates from the 56th Course of NDA, which is rare and unique: Defence Ministry

Maharashtra | A police constable has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl in Dombivli area of Thane on August 19. He has been suspended: Dombivli Police Station

Maharashtra: “Swarnim Vijay Varsh” (marking the 50th-anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war), Run for Fun mini-marathon underway from Nariman Point to RC Church, Colaba in Mumbai

Restoration of superfast weekly AC special train between Mumbai and Karmali

COVID-19: Maharashtra claims new record by vaccinating over 10.96 lakh people in day

The Maharashtra government on Saturday claimed to have set a new record by inoculating over 10.96 lakh people against COVID-19 in a single day.

"The state achieved this feat with the network of 5,200 vaccination centres where 10,96,493 doses were given. This figure could go up as vaccination was going on at some centres till late evening," the state public health ministry said in a statement.

Maha reports 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths

Would induct Maha minister Eknath Shinde in BJP if he wishes: Rane

Union minister Narayan Rane on Saturday said he would facilitate senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's entry into the BJP if the latter approached him.

He also claimed that many leaders and ministers in Maharashtra are set to join the BJP.

Rane was speaking to reporters in Vasai near here during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra organized by the BJP for the new members of the Narendra Modi government.

Patil questions MVA leaders' silence over IT dept's action against Mumbai building

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Saturday questioned the `silence' of leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition on a media report about the Income Tax department attaching a `benami' property in south Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies)

