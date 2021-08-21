COVID-19 in Thane: Special walk-in vaccination drive for women to be held in fourth week of every month

To increase the vaccination of women across Thane city, the Thane municipal corporation (TMC) will be organising a special walk-in vaccination drive on the fourth week of every month only for women. The authorities claims such walk-in vaccination drive for women will increase the vaccination number of women in Thane.

Taking a step ahead, Dr. Vipin Sharma, municipal commissioner of TMC and Naresh Mhaske, Mayor of Thane have decided to start a walk-in vaccination drive from August 23, Monday, which is the first day of the fourth week of the month.

The Thane Municipal Corporation till date have given around 9 lakhs vaccination jabs to citizens across Thane city limits. "Many women from Thane go for work in Mumbai and suburbs and live their home early morning. Having no time to reach the vaccination centre and are skipping to takd the vaccination jab. Also, many of this women don't wait at the centre seeing the queue for the vaccination. However, vaccination is comolusary for this women and through such walk-in vaccination it will be a helpful for them to get vaccinated on time in their convienent time," said Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, TMC.

The TMC till date has vaccinated 4, 77,550 men and 4,23, 488 women including 160 pregnant and 5 physically challenge women. "The authorities found the figure of women is low compare to men taking vaccination. Hence, to increase the number of women taming vaccination a special walk-in drive is been arrange at Parking plaza in Thane. It will help get more and more women vaccinated in the coming time. We appeal women citizens of Thane city to take benefit of the special drive organised for them and help the authorities in carryout an successful program," added Dr. Vipin Sharma.

