Mumbai: Latest updates from the city on April 22

"Oxygen Express" arrives in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The cryogenic tankers, with a total carrying capacity of more than 100 tons of LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen) will be loaded with LMO at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) - Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
COVID-19 patient attacks nurse in Mumbai, case registered
A COVID-19 patient on Wednesday allegedly attacked a nurse with a knife at a COVID care centre here.
According to the Mumbai Police, the nurse has sustained injuries and being given medical treatment.
"When the accused was asked why he attacked the nurse with the knife, the accused said that he was not being treated properly at the COVID centre," said Mumbai Police.
Crisis averted as fresh stock of oxygen cylinders reaches Mumbai Hospital on time
Amid the shortage of medical oxygen reported across states in India, a possible crisis situation was averted at HJ Doshi Hindu Mahasabha Hospital, in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area when a fresh stock of oxygen cylinders reached just in the nick of time on Wednesday.
The new stock of oxygen cylinders was welcomed with cheers and clapping by the staff members.
Nashik reports record 90 COVID-19 deaths, 6,257 new cases
Second wave sees maximum cases from Dadar, Mahim
A data released by the BMC shows thatthe residential areas of Mahim and Dadar have more cases than the slums of Dharavi in the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19.In2021,the entire G North (GN) ward which covers these three areas reported 9,350 cases so far. Out of the total cases, Mahim has thehighesttally of 3,651cases (39 per cent) followed by Dadar, which has reported 3,449 (36 per cent) cases, while Dharavi has reported only 2,250 cases (24 per cent).
Maharashtra tightens curbs on office staffing, transport access
The government of Maharashtra has tightened restrictions related to staffing in offices, public and private transport, and even wedding ceremonies, as additional measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The latest norms will kick in from 2000 IST today and will be in effect till 0700 IST on May 1. As per a notification issued late on Wednesday, government offices will now function with 15% staff capacity as compared to 50% allowed earlier. Like earlier, exemptions are allowed for those directly linked to COVID-19 pandemic mitigation efforts. For those tagged as essential services, the instruction is to work with the lowest possible capacity, and not exceed 50% staffing. However, in case of those actually delivering such services, even 100% staffing can be allowed, as per the order. In the case of services tagged as exempted category in the Apr 13 norms, the government has specified that the staffing will be capped at 15% of total strength or five persons, whichever is higher.
Mumbai COVID-19 cases
Mumbai witnessed less than 8,000 cases for the third consecutive in the last 24 hours, with 7,684 new infections and 62 Covid deaths being reported on Wednesday, rising total count to 6,01,590.
Maharashtra logs highest single-day deaths at 568 in past 24 hrs
For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra witnessed more than 500 Covid-19 deaths onWednesday, making it the highest single-day deaths reported since the pandemic outbreak.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 568 patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the state, increasing the death toll to 61,911 so far. The previous highest was 519 which was reported just a day before. Meanwhile, for the third day in a row more than 50,000 patients recovered across the state, taking the recoveries to 32,68,449.
