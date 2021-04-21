Mumbai: Woman, who ordered Remdesivir vials, duped of Rs 18000

The Tilak Nagar police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for cheating a woman of Rs 18,000. The woman had ordered for Remdesivir vials after she received a WhatsApp message from a supposed medicine seller.

According to Tilak Nagar police officials, 38-year-old Meghna Thakkar received a WhatsApp message from a person identified as Rupesh Gupta who offered to sell her six vials of Remdesivir for Rs 18,000, and assured her delivery the next day.

Thakkar paid the money upfront and received delivery on Tuesday at her address. However, when she opened the parcel she found some packets filled with liquid instead of the medicine. She then approached the police and lodged her complaint.

"We have registered an offence of cheating against the person who send the message along with the delivery boy and our investigation is underway," said Sunil Kale, senior inspector of Tilak Nagar police station.

Meanwhile, the Chunabhatti police arrested a man for allegedly spreading rumours on Tuesday. The accused identified as Kallu allegedly morphed a screen shot of news channel's telecast of chief minister's Uddhav Thackeray's address and wrote a message stating "During lockdown only people from Kurla are allowed to roam outside". After the image went viral, police tracked Kallu and arrested him.