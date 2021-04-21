Mumbai: MMRDA orders contractors to adhere to strict preventive measures on project sites

As the state government has allowed to continue construction activities by adhering strict Covid-19 safety protocols, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) undertaking several infrastructure projects where thousands of workers are working has ordered their contractors to abide all norms and take proper care of its workers.

"At all project sites, availability of masks, sanitizer facility, providing multi-vitamin medicines are some of the compulsory measures that are being followed thoroughly. Also at our sites provision of labour camp is available where contractors taking care of food and all small medicals needs," said an official from the MMRDA.

He further said, "So far at construction sites no manpower shortage has been reported. Still we are keeping a watch. All safety measures and requirements of workers is taken care of."