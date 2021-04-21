Mumbai: MMRDA orders contractors to adhere to strict preventive measures on project sites

As the state government has allowed to continue construction activities by adhering strict Covid-19 safety protocols, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) undertaking several infrastructure projects where thousands of workers are working has ordered their contractors to abide all norms and take proper care of its workers.
"At all project sites, availability of masks, sanitizer facility, providing multi-vitamin medicines are some of the compulsory measures that are being followed thoroughly. Also at our sites provision of labour camp is available where contractors taking care of food and all small medicals needs," said an official from the MMRDA.
He further said, "So far at construction sites no manpower shortage has been reported. Still we are keeping a watch. All safety measures and requirements of workers is taken care of."
MMRDA's 2020-2021 annual infrastructure budget is of Rs 12,969 crore. Of which, Rs 4,571.25 crore will be spend only on Metro projects. It is constructing about 300 kilometres of vast metro network in MMR and construction work is going on in full speed. Similarly, the Mumbai, Trans Harbour Sealink (MTHL), Kalanagar Flyovers project construction work is on- going.
"Thousands of workers are currently stationed at metro, MTHL and flyover construction sites. Therefore, MMRDA is taking utmost care and co-ordinating with all its contractors regularly so to ensure the project work remains unaffected," explained the official.
Last year due to the pandemic induced complete lockdown imposed in the country, the projects initiated by MMRDA were significantly affected extending the deadline of every project by at least four to five months. Due to the large-scale reverse migration of labourers and the difficulty in supply of construction materials and machines due to the COVID-19 lockdown the infrastructure project work was hit however, during phase 2 and 3 of the lockdown, when some relaxations were granted work was starting again.