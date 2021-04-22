Unwarranted criticism weakens morale of employees: BKC Covid Centre Chief Dr Rajesh Dhere

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Mumbai in March 2020, the first Jumbo Covid Center of one thousand beds was set up on the grounds of MMRDA in BKC.

Talking about the work done by the Centre in the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Rajesh Dhere, superintendent of BKC Covid Center said since day one thousands of corona-infected patients have been treated and discharged from the centre.

"The Jumbo Covid Center has a very low mortality rate and even though the number of patients admitted for treatment is high. Despite the stress, the staff working in BKC Kovid Center is working day in and day out; at times they don't go home for eight days. However, unwarranted criticism weakens the morale of employees, added Dhere.

While talking about the work stress, Dhere said that in addition to the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the vaccination drive is also underway at the centre and thus it is important to consider the situation in which employees are working at the Centre.

"We have taken the lead in both COVID-19 treatment and vaccination. Due to the quality treatment available at this place, so far thousands of patients have successfully got cured. Since the inauguration of vaccination in the state by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on January 16, so far 1 lakh 65 thousand people have been vaccinated at the Centre," Dhere added.

Among those vaccinated so far, 20,150 are healthcare workers and 45,400 are frontline workers. Of these, 57,000 are above 60 years of age and 42,450 are above 45 years of age. BKC's work is being supported by social organizations like the Veda Foundation.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray and Mayor Kishori Pednekar have appreciated the work done at this place.

To encourage working doctors and staff, the Centre celebrated Zero Discrimination Day, the 'Health' program, International Women's Day, International Happiness Day.

108 ICU, 12 dialyses, CT scan

The centre has 108 ICUs, 12 dialysis facilities and oxygen beds to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients. In addition, there are state-of-the-art health facilities for critically ill patients such as HDU unit, container ICU, independent pediatric ward, special ward, psychiatric counselling, CT scan etc.

Vaccination drive will speed up

A vaccination drive is currently underway at BKC Jumbo Covid Center and hundreds of beneficiaries are vaccinated daily. The vaccination campaign will be implemented more effectively as more and more doses of vaccine become available.