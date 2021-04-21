COVID-19 in Mumbai: Vaccination centres will be set up in 227 ward divisions, says Aaditya Thackeray

In view of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and high population density of Mumbai, state Minister of Environment and Guardian Minister of Mumbai (suburbs) Aaditya Thackeray, on Wednesday, said that vaccination centres will be started in all the 227 municipal ward divisions of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Aaditya was addressing civic officials and public representatives during the inauguration ceremony of Acworth Municipal Hospital for leprosy in Wadala. "From May 1, everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated. This will need us to augment our centres," said Aaditya during the meeting.

"This is why we need to have at least one vaccination centre in each of the 227 wards in Mumbai, this will help in the faster implementation of the dosages," he added.

Two vaccination booths have been set up at the hospital, which will be able to vaccinate 400 beneficiaries per day. Local public representatives said the vaccine centre will bring a sigh of relief to those living in Wadala (East), as there is no vaccination centre nearby.

Along with Aaditya, the ceremony was attended by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Rahul Shewale.