Mumbai: Latest updates from the city on April 18

AAP demands action against BJP for allegedly indulging in hoarding and breaking the law by engaging in illegal charity
Mumbai: Checking of vehicles underway near Marine Drive as strict restrictions have been imposed in the city on the weekend to control the spread of COVID-19
Congress slams BJP for putting pressure on the police, defends police action to summon distributor of Remdesivir for Inquiry
Congress party, which is sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, has refuted the charges made by leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis that the state government was playing politics in the COVID 19 pandemic. It has also retorted Fadnavis' allegations that the Maharastra Police was harassing a Daman-based Remdesivir supplier for agreeing to supply a stock of the drug to the state on the request of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.
Spit and get fined by Mumbai police
Mumbai police has asked all its police stations to identify spots where people spit and to book them. The move comes, after the Bombay high court recently asked the Mumbai police to identify spots were people regularly spits and ordered to book such people
under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police act to deter them from spitting at public places. The order was issued while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Armeen Vandrewala.
State should consider internal assessment option for SSC board exams, demand students
Students have appealed to the Maharashtra state school education department demanding internal assessment options for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations. Students said instead of postponing offline examinations the state should think of alternative methods such as internal assessments if exams cannot be conducted via online mode.
Railways have approved transportation of liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic tankers under its roll on roll off scheme across the country, after receiving a request from Principal Secretary, Government of Maharashtra amid an upsurge in COVID-19 cases
Centre working closely with state to fight COVID-19: Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale
After Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik alleged that the Centre is denying companies to sell Remdesivir to states, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale said the statement was made by Malik in his personal capacity.
Two held in Pune for issuing fake RT-PCR reports
Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly issuing fake RT-PCR reports, said the police.
According to a complaint registered with the Deccan Police station of Pune, the accused have issued fake RT-PCR reports to many people till now.
Mumbai cops grill pharma director over 'excess' Remdesivir stock; BJP fumes
Mumbai police questioned a pharma company director over alleged excess stock of the Remdesivir drug and allowed him to leave after he produced necessary documents, a police official said on Sunday.
"He had stocked at least 60,000 vials. The state and central governments had allowed him to sell the stock, originally meant for export, in the domestic market due to scarcity of the drug used to treat coronavirus patients," the police official said.
Mumbai COVID-19 cases
Mumbai witnessed less than 9,000 cases in the last 24 hours day, with 8,834 new infections and 52 Covid-19 deaths being reported on Saturday, increasing the total count to 5,70,832, with 12,294 fatalities so far. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has touched to 82 per cent, with 4,69,961 being recovered till now.
(with inputs from agencies)
Maharashtra reports 67,123 new cases, 419 deaths in 24 hours
Maharashtra continues to report more than 60,000 Covid cases for the third straight day, with 67,123 new infections being reported on Saturday, pushing its tally to 37,70,707 cases till now. It is the highest single-day cases reported since the pandemic outbreak. Meanwhile, the state reported more than 400 Covid deaths after almost five months, with 419 people succumbing to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 59,970 till now.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)