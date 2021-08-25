Hours after being arrested over his remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister Narayan Rane was granted bail by a court at Mahad late on Tuesday night. Read more.
Although Union Minister Narayan Rane was granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district of Maharashtra hours after his arrest over his remarks against state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the court has ordered the Union Minister to present at the Ratnagiri police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13.
The cases of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra has gone up to 103 after 27 new infections were reported in the state, the state health department said on Tuesday. According to the health department, six cases each were detected in Gadchiroli and Amravati, five in Nagpur, four in Ahmednagar, three in Yavatmal, two in Nashik and one in Bhandara district.
A special civic-run COVID-19 vaccination centre for transgenders and those from the LGBT community was inaugurated on Tuesday in Vikhroli in Mumbai, an official said. In the first few hours of the centre, located in Saint Joseph School under the BMC's N Ward limits, being operational, some 100 transgenders and LGBT community members received vaccine doses, he said.
Maharashtra reported 4,355 new coronavirus cases and 119 fresh fatalities on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 64,32,649 and the toll to 1,36,355. 4,240 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 62,43,034. Maharashtra now has 49,752 active cases.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)