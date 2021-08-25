COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 27 new cases of Delta Plus variant; tally reaches to 103

The cases of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra has gone up to 103 after 27 new infections were reported in the state, the state health department said on Tuesday. According to the health department, six cases each were detected in Gadchiroli and Amravati, five in Nagpur, four in Ahmednagar, three in Yavatmal, two in Nashik and one in Bhandara district.