Mumbai: Latest updates - Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visits Chiplun, speaks to citizens affected by floods

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday asked who funded the alleged snooping of politicians and journalists by Pegasus and compared it with the Hiroshima bombing, saying while the attack on the Japanese city had resulted in death of people, the spying by the Israeli software led to "death of freedom".

"The modern technology has taken us back to slavery," Raut said in his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

He said the Pegasus case is "no different from the atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima".