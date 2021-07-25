'We are standing with you': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visits Chiplun, speaks to citizens affected by floods

CM Uddhav Thackeray said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and briefed them about the widespread damage caused in the State due to incessant rains. "Units of NDRF, Army, Air Force are assisting the state government in rescue and relief operations in the affected regions," he informed.

"Rain, floods, water are not new to the people of Maharashtra, but what happened this time was unimaginable and they could not even save their belongings due to the rapid rise of flood water," CM Uddhav Thackeray added.

The state government will implement proper flood management system to prevent such incidents from happening again, the CM informed.

CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government will set up a special force on the lines of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in districts facing floods, cyclones, and other crisis. CM Uddhav Thackeray also informed that he will visit flood-hit Western Maharashtra on Monday.

At least 113 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, 100 are still missing in Maharashtra till 11 am on Sunday, said the state government.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 34 teams for rescue and relief work at various places. Meanwhile, four teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), three teams of Coast Guard, seven teams of Indian Navy and three teams of Indian Army are engaged in rescue and relief operations in the affected regions of Maharashtra.