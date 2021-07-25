'We are standing with you': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visits Chiplun, speaks to citizens affected by floods

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, visited flood-hit Chiplun to take stock of the situation. During his visit, CM Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the locals affected by the floods.
CM Uddhav Thackeray assured the traders and shopkeepers in the Chiplun market of help from the government to tide through the crisis. "We are standing with you to ensure you get back up on your feet,” CM Uddhav Thackeray said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, and Higher & Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.
He held also held a review meeting with officials and local representatives to assess the extent of damage and ongoing relief operation.
While addressing reporters after the meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray said he will not announce flood relief package just to earn some brownie points. "I will not announce anything right now just to gain popularity. Only after a comprehensive review of the flood situation in the state I will announce a relief package," he said.
The Chief Minister informed that a review of the damage caused by the floods in the state will be carried out in a couple of days. The concerned District Collectors have been directed to immediately provide food, medicine, clothes and other necessities to flood-affected people.
CM Uddhav Thackeray said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and briefed them about the widespread damage caused in the State due to incessant rains. "Units of NDRF, Army, Air Force are assisting the state government in rescue and relief operations in the affected regions," he informed.
"Rain, floods, water are not new to the people of Maharashtra, but what happened this time was unimaginable and they could not even save their belongings due to the rapid rise of flood water," CM Uddhav Thackeray added.
The state government will implement proper flood management system to prevent such incidents from happening again, the CM informed.
CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government will set up a special force on the lines of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in districts facing floods, cyclones, and other crisis. CM Uddhav Thackeray also informed that he will visit flood-hit Western Maharashtra on Monday.
At least 113 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, 100 are still missing in Maharashtra till 11 am on Sunday, said the state government.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 34 teams for rescue and relief work at various places. Meanwhile, four teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), three teams of Coast Guard, seven teams of Indian Navy and three teams of Indian Army are engaged in rescue and relief operations in the affected regions of Maharashtra.
