Mumbai: Latest updates - NIA takes over probe into seizure of natural uranium worth over Rs 21 crore

The NCP has sought waiver of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on all oxygenequipment and other drugs being procured to tackle the COVID-19 surge, claiming that such levies were "choking" the health care system. Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil in a tweet tagged a letter written by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM) to the Union finance minister on May 6, requesting that the GST, customs and any other levies on drugs and oxygen products be waived off until March 31, 2022.

"While India is reeling at the lack and unavailability of medical apparatus, a 12% levy on them is simply absurd. @FinMinIndia should heed words of @ASSOCHAM4India and waive of GST levies on all O2 equipments immediately. It is choking our health care system," Patil, who is the state's water resources minister, tweeted on Saturday night.