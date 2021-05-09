Mumbai: Latest updates - NIA takes over probe into seizure of natural uranium worth over Rs 21 crore

NIA takes over probe into seizure of natural uranium worth over Rs 21 crore
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over probe into the seizure of natural uranium worth over Rs 21 crore in Mumbai, its spokesperson said on Sunday.
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested two persons -- Jigar Jayesh Pandya and Abu Tahir Afzal Choudhary -- on May 5 night and seized 7.1-kg uranium worth about Rs 21.30 crore from them.
Maharashtra govt earmarks Rs 108 crore as relief to 7.2 lakh autorickshaw drivers
A sum of Rs 108 crore has been allocated to provide Rs 1,500 each as one-time relief amid coronavirus-induced restrictions to 7.20 lakh autorickshaw drivers in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.
The government notification on this was issued on May 7, he added.
COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray launches 'Majha Doctor' campaign
COVID-19: NCP demands GST waiver on oxygen equipment and drugs
The NCP has sought waiver of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on all oxygenequipment and other drugs being procured to tackle the COVID-19 surge, claiming that such levies were "choking" the health care system. Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil in a tweet tagged a letter written by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM) to the Union finance minister on May 6, requesting that the GST, customs and any other levies on drugs and oxygen products be waived off until March 31, 2022.
"While India is reeling at the lack and unavailability of medical apparatus, a 12% levy on them is simply absurd. @FinMinIndia should heed words of @ASSOCHAM4India and waive of GST levies on all O2 equipments immediately. It is choking our health care system," Patil, who is the state's water resources minister, tweeted on Saturday night.
