COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray launches 'Majha Doctor' campaign, appeals family doctors to guide citizens to curb spread of virus

"All the doctors should personally pay attention to whether the patient receiving treatment at home is getting treatment as per the protocol and if the ward officials are also given the right information from time to time, it will be easier for the municipality to make further arrangements in case of patients," he added.

Informing the private doctors to register their names in the covid treatment centers or jumbo centers in their area, he said that it is very important to have uniformity in the treatment system everywhere in the state.

The state produces 1,270 metric tonnes of oxygen, but given the situation the demand has increased to 1,700 metric tonnes. "We have come up with a short-term and long-term plan to become self-sufficient in oxygen, which will soon lead to increased production of oxygen within the state," he said.

Besides, the task force resolved doubts of the doctors.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department Dr. Pradeep Vyas, Dr. Sanjay Oak of the Task Force, Dr. Shashank Joshi, Dr. Rahul Pandit and Dr. Tatyarao Lahane guided the doctors on the treatment methods of the Kovid period and resolved their doubts.

Issues like - how much steroids to use, the importance of a six minute walk test, how to identify exactly what oxygen is needed, what to treat in mucous mycosis caused by the fungus, what exactly the oxygen level is at risk, when and how much to use remedicivir, patient care were answered.

The meeting also provided guidance on the importance of RTPCR testing and the need for CT scans.

The symptoms of corona are deceptive, so it is important to keep in mind the question of whether every patient is coronary or not.