Prime Minister Modi lauds Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for commendable job in fight against pandemic

Mumbai, May 8: With 12 of the 36 districts witnessing dip in positivity rate and Mumbai’s emergence as a successful model in flattening the curve through effective management of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for doing a “commendable’’ job in the fight against Covid-19.

Modi in a telephonic talk on Saturday reviewed the pandemic situation in Maharashtra and sought details about its fight against COVID 19 crisis. The PM commended the state government’s efforts in countering the second wave.

The CMO in a tweet said, “In a telephonic conversation with CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, the Hon’ble PM@narendramodi sought details about Maharashtra’s fight against COVID and commended its efforts in countering the second wave.”

In another tweet, the CMO said, “The Hon'ble CM requested more linkages in the procurement of oxygen for the state, gave information about several measures taken & plans to counter the third wave. The Hon’ble CM thanked the Hon’ble PM for continuous guidance & for accepting various requests made by the state.’’

Modi’s move to shower praise on the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government came when the state BJP is engaged in criticising the latter for the alleged mishandling of the pandemic. It also came on a day when Modi’s confidant and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a letter to Thackeray alleged that a virtual picture is painted about fall in COVID 29 infection rate by compromising the test protocols. He noted that it will create problems in combating the virus.