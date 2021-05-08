Prime Minister Modi lauds Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for commendable job in fight against pandemic

Mumbai, May 8: With 12 of the 36 districts witnessing dip in positivity rate and Mumbai’s emergence as a successful model in flattening the curve through effective management of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for doing a “commendable’’ job in the fight against Covid-19.
Modi in a telephonic talk on Saturday reviewed the pandemic situation in Maharashtra and sought details about its fight against COVID 19 crisis. The PM commended the state government’s efforts in countering the second wave.
The CMO in a tweet said, “In a telephonic conversation with CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, the Hon’ble PM@narendramodi sought details about Maharashtra’s fight against COVID and commended its efforts in countering the second wave.”
In another tweet, the CMO said, “The Hon'ble CM requested more linkages in the procurement of oxygen for the state, gave information about several measures taken & plans to counter the third wave. The Hon’ble CM thanked the Hon’ble PM for continuous guidance & for accepting various requests made by the state.’’
Modi’s move to shower praise on the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government came when the state BJP is engaged in criticising the latter for the alleged mishandling of the pandemic. It also came on a day when Modi’s confidant and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a letter to Thackeray alleged that a virtual picture is painted about fall in COVID 29 infection rate by compromising the test protocols. He noted that it will create problems in combating the virus.
However, Thackeray has taken a cautious decision not to react to criticism of BJP nor attack the PM or the Centre in order to hog the limelight. Unlike Delhi or Jharkhand Chief Ministers, Thackeray despite complaints against the Centre over the inadequate supply of oxygen or Remdesivir vials did not choose to resort to take a dig at the Prime Minister but thanked him for the cooperation and guidance.
Thackeray has selected to keep the Centre in good humour instead of taking a confrontationist stand. During his address to citizens, CM always boldly highlighted the Centre’s cooperation while making a strong case for further help in helping the state to combat the virus more effectively.
Thackeray also urged his political opponents the BJP not to politicise the COVID 19 management instead sought their cooperation.
Early this week, Thackeray thanked the Centre for organising oxygen supply but demanded more allocation amid rising demand. At the same time, he announced the state government has launched Mission Oxygen to become self-sufficient so that 3,000 MT of oxygen will be available to tackle the third wave of COVID 19 pandemic.
Thackeray admitted that the supply of Remdesivir from the Centre was improving and hoped the state would receive more. He reiterated that the state government is prepared to make a one-time payment to the Centre for the procurement of 12 crore vaccine doses to inoculate nearly 6 crore citizens from the 18-44 years category. He said the government aimed to vaccinate 6 to 7 lakh citizens daily.
Meanwhile, Modi also spoke to chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on Saturday on the Covid-19 situation in their states, government sources said.
Modi has been interacting with various chief ministers over telephone for the last couple of days to take stock of the pandemic situation in their states.
In tweets, the office of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Modi expressed satisfaction over the declining infection rate in the state and assured all possible help from the Centre.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also tweeted about his interaction with Modi. (With inputs from agencies)
