'Own up to mistakes': The Lancet criticizes Modi govt, says 'India squandered early COVID-19 success'

International medical journal The Lancet commenting on the current COVID-19 sitatuion of India has said that the country has "squandered" its early successes in controlling the pandemic outbreak and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government could preside over "a self-inflicted national catastrophe". Criticising the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Lancet said that the success of India overcoming the crisis will depend on PM Modi's administration "owning up to its mistakes".

"India squandered its early successes in controlling COVID-19. Until April, the government's COVID-19 taskforce had not met in months. The consequences of that decision are clear before us, and India must now restructure its response while the crisis rages," the Lancet said in it's editorial.

"The success of that effort will depend on the government owning up to its mistakes, providing responsible leadership and transparency, and implementing a public health response that has science at its heart," it added.

It widely criticised the government of India for giving out the impression that India had beaten COVID-19 after several months of low case counts, despite repeated warnings of the dangers of a second wave.