Mumbai: Cops raid spa in Andheri; owner and manager booked for violating COVID-19 curbs

Mumbai: The manager and owner of an Oshiwara-based spa were detained and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on Friday for violating the lockdown norms. Oshiwara Police also rescued a woman found in the spa establishment.

Acting on a tip-off from a reliable source, a team led by senior inspector Sanjay Bendale of Oshiwara police station and inspector Dhananjay Sonawane, a massage parlour called Fusion Spa Massage Parlour in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri (W) was raided. Upon conducting the raid, police found a girl, employed as a masseuse, in the establishment. They also discovered that the spa was operating despite the government not allowing spas and salons to resume operations and open amid the lockdown like curbs.

Police said that the woman, a manager and the owner were found in the premises. While the woman was rescued, the manager and the owner were detained and booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobeying an order issued by a public servant.