Thane district's COVID-19 count up by 2,274, death toll by 52

The coronavirus tally in the Thane district of Maharashtra reached 4,84,769 with the addition of 2,274 cases in a day, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 52 persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 7,935.

The COVID-19 mortality rate now stands at 1.63 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection tally has gone up to 94,483, while the death toll has reached 1,687, he said.