Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray bats for state-level COVID-19 vaccine registration app

Amid problems faced by citizens in the registration on CoWin app for vaccination, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged to allow the states to develop a separate app where the data can be shared with the Union health ministry or a CoWin app for each state developed and managed by the Centre.
The chief minister said this would ensure better interface and experience for the citizens who are really keen to take the vaccine shot. He also called upon the PM to permit the states to procure vaccine doses from other manufacturers as well.
Thackeray said the state plans to open up vaccination for the age group of 18-44 years through the state’s procurement and said the Centre’s support is needed.
‘’Seeing the sudden surge of the number of citizens wanting to register nationally, there is a fear about the CoWin malfunctioning or crashing, as it did on day 1 of the registration for the said age group. We therefore propose either a separate app developed by the states where the data can be shared with the Union Government’s health ministry or a CoWin App for each state developed and assigned by the government of India,’’ he noted.
According to him, this would ensure better interface and experience for the citizens who are really keen to take the vaccine shot.
Further, Thackeray cited the other major challenge that is vaccine supplies. “The state of Maharashtra is willing to procure the requisite stock of vaccines in a single procurement if possible, so as to safeguard our citizens and to give a boost to India’s vaccination programme. However, the procedures do not have enough stocks. If the states are allowed to procure from other manufacturers as well, we would be able to cover a larger population in a shorter time and help reduce the impact of the possible third wave of Covid-19,” he said.
Thackeray suggested that ICMR may set the medical framework for the respective Food and Drug Administrations (FDAs) of each state, within which they may procure the various vaccines available to the world in this fight against COVID 19. His demand came against the state government’s ambitious plan to vaccinate 5.71 crore people from the age group of 18-44 years by administering two doses by spending Rs 6,500 crore.
Thackeray said the vaccination drive in Maharashtra has been one of the fastest and most efficient in the country with every stock of vaccine that the Union Government has supplied at various times in the past few months. Cumulatively, the state as on date has vaccinated a record 1,76,17,719 since its launch from January 16.
‘’So, we are committed to ensure that India comes out from the Covid-19 pandemic at the earliest by vaccinating the citizens between 18-44 in a matter that is swift and efficient. Only when every India is vaccinated will every India be safe and therefore we humbly request you to kindly consider our two suggestion,’’ he said.
