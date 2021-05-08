Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray bats for state-level COVID-19 vaccine registration app

Amid problems faced by citizens in the registration on CoWin app for vaccination, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged to allow the states to develop a separate app where the data can be shared with the Union health ministry or a CoWin app for each state developed and managed by the Centre.

The chief minister said this would ensure better interface and experience for the citizens who are really keen to take the vaccine shot. He also called upon the PM to permit the states to procure vaccine doses from other manufacturers as well.

Thackeray said the state plans to open up vaccination for the age group of 18-44 years through the state’s procurement and said the Centre’s support is needed.