Mumbai: Latest updates - PM Modi inaugurates Jal Bhushan Building at Raj Bhawan

14 June 2022 05:19 PM IST
14 June 2022 05:19 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurates Jal Bhushan Building at Raj Bhawan
14 June 2022 05:19 PM IST
RSS trying to project history of freedom struggle through rightist lens: Maha Congress on Gallery of Revolutionaries
Alleging that the mainstream freedom struggle doesn't reflect in the Gallery of Revolutionaries, being inaugurated by Prime minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan here, the Congress on Tuesday said the RSS has been trying to show the history of the Independence movement through the "rightist lens".
Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also said the Gallery does not mention the names of freedom fighters like Azimullah Khan, Babu Genu and Communist leader Shripad Dange.
14 June 2022 04:23 PM IST
Maharshtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray receives PM Narendra Modi at Mumbai Airport
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)