Mumbai: Latest updates - PM Modi inaugurates Jal Bhushan Building at Raj Bhawan

RSS trying to project history of freedom struggle through rightist lens: Maha Congress on Gallery of Revolutionaries

Alleging that the mainstream freedom struggle doesn't reflect in the Gallery of Revolutionaries, being inaugurated by Prime minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan here, the Congress on Tuesday said the RSS has been trying to show the history of the Independence movement through the "rightist lens".

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also said the Gallery does not mention the names of freedom fighters like Azimullah Khan, Babu Genu and Communist leader Shripad Dange.