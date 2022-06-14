e-Paper Get App

Mumbai reports over 1700 fresh COVID cases, 75 patients hospitalised

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 06:43 PM IST
(PTI File Photo)

Mumbai continued to report a spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 1700 fresh infections on Tuesday, June 14. The city today recorded a total of 1724 cases, taking the total case count to 10,83,589 with 19,575 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 97 percent and 96 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

