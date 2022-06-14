Thane: Two cases of BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron detected | PTI

Two patients infected with BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron have been detected in Thane on Tuesday, according to the latest report from National Institute of Virology, Pune.

According to the report, one of the patients is a 25-year-old woman and the other is a 32-year-old man.

These patients were found to be infected with COVID-19 on May 28 and 30 respectively and both of them have recovered at home isolation, the report added.

Both of these patients have been vaccinated, the report further stated.

Meanwhile, according to the information given by B.J. Medical College Pune, in Whole-Genome Sequencing (WGS) of recent samples in the state, BA.2 is the most prominent variant followed by BA.2.38.

Earlier, Maharashtra had reported its first cases of the COVID-19 infection with BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the Omicron strain of the virus in at least seven cases in Pune.

India had reported the first case of BA.4 sub-variant from Hyderabad earlier and later the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium had confirmed the detection of cases with BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today recorded 2,956 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 18,267. Besides, 4 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,875.