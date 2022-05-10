e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Fire breaks out in high-rise building at Ghodbunder Road; over 70 occupants rescued

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

Advertisement
10 May 2022 10:59 AM IST

Sharad Pawar on 2-day Belagavi visit, lang row likely to resurface

NCP president and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar is scheduled to participate in various programmes organised in this border district of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

His visit assumes significance against the backdrop of recent exchange of barbs by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, brother of Sharad Pawar, and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

10 May 2022 10:59 AM IST

Thane: Fire breaks out in high-rise building at Ghodbunder Road; over 70 occupants rescued

ALSO READ

Thane: Fire breaks out in high-rise building at Ghodbunder Road, over 70 occupants rescued; watch... Thane: Fire breaks out in high-rise building at Ghodbunder Road, over 70 occupants rescued; watch...
10 May 2022 10:59 AM IST

Nagpur man killed over illicit affair

A history-sheeter was killed in Bhaldarpura area of Nagpur allegedly over an illicit relationship, police said on Monday.

Vijay Ankush Taywade was allegedly killed on Sunday by Akshay alias Papa Sanjay Buxare, Suraj alias Batya Dhapolkar and Abhay Sunil Satpute, all three of whom have been arrested, a Ganeshpeth police station official said.

Advertisement
10 May 2022 10:17 AM IST

Bag containing gelatin sticks and detonator found near Nagpur railway station - See Pics

ALSO READ

Bag containing gelatin sticks and detonator found near Nagpur railway station - See Pics Bag containing gelatin sticks and detonator found near Nagpur railway station - See Pics
10 May 2022 10:17 AM IST

Mira Bhayandar: Man booked for raping 2 minor girls on pretext of getting them movie roles

ALSO READ

Mira Bhayandar: Man booked for raping 2 minor girls on pretext of getting them movie roles Mira Bhayandar: Man booked for raping 2 minor girls on pretext of getting them movie roles
Advertisement