Sharad Pawar on 2-day Belagavi visit, lang row likely to resurface
NCP president and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar is scheduled to participate in various programmes organised in this border district of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.
His visit assumes significance against the backdrop of recent exchange of barbs by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, brother of Sharad Pawar, and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Thane: Fire breaks out in high-rise building at Ghodbunder Road; over 70 occupants rescued
Nagpur man killed over illicit affair
A history-sheeter was killed in Bhaldarpura area of Nagpur allegedly over an illicit relationship, police said on Monday.
Vijay Ankush Taywade was allegedly killed on Sunday by Akshay alias Papa Sanjay Buxare, Suraj alias Batya Dhapolkar and Abhay Sunil Satpute, all three of whom have been arrested, a Ganeshpeth police station official said.