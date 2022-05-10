Sharad Pawar on 2-day Belagavi visit, lang row likely to resurface

NCP president and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar is scheduled to participate in various programmes organised in this border district of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

His visit assumes significance against the backdrop of recent exchange of barbs by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, brother of Sharad Pawar, and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.