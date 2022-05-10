COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.56 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 8 has inoculated 16,56,31,763 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,27,502 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,75,29,388 received their second dose and 1,45,858 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,60,019 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,17,594 received their second dose. 15,05,883 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 21,81,018 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 8,20,929 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,367 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,90,588 of them have got their second dose. 3,73,173 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,619 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,01,097 got their second dose. 4,33,728 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 121 fresh cases of coronavirus, down from 224 the previous day, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,79,278 , while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,847, it said.

The state had reported 224 coronavirus cases and one fatality on Sunday.

Mumbai recorded 63 coronavirus cases, the department said, accounting for more than half of the new patients detected in the state in the last 24 hours.

Ratnagiri, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Wardha, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts have zero active cases of the respiratory disease, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said 82 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,30,209 and leaving the state with 1,343 active cases.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent.

The department said 17,305 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up their overall count to 8,03,96,726.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 78,79,278; fresh cases 121; active cases: 1,343; death toll 1,47,847; total tests 8,03,96,726.

