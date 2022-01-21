Two woman drug peddlers arrested from Goa
In a joint operation, Mumbai and Goa units of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two women drug peddlers from the Arpora area of North Goa and seized MDMA tablets. A case has been registered, further probe underway: Narcotics Control Bureau
FPJ-Ed: Higher & Technical Education Dept to soon send proposal for reopening of colleges to CM Uddhav Thackeray, says Uday Samant
COVID-19: Despite high positive rate, at least 95 percent beds are vacant, says Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope
ALSO READCOVID-19: Despite high positive rate, at least 95 percent beds are vacant, says Maharashtra health...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement